Biden Says Issue of Crimea Important, But 17 Other Things Need to Be Resolved

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday while the matter of Crimea is an important one, there is plenty of others that need to be addressed.

"Crimea is important but there's much more to deal with...

seventeen other things need to be fully resolved too," Biden said as quoted by the White House pool reporter.

Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which over 96% of the peninsula's voters were in favor of the reunification.

Ukraine still considers Crimea to be part of its territory, calling it temporarily occupied.