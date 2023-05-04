Biden Says Issued Order Expanding US Sanctions Authority to Address Sudan Conflict

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he issued an Executive Order expanding the United States' ability to hold individuals responsible for undermining peace in Sudan through sanctions, following the outbreak of civil conflict in the country last month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he issued an Executive Order expanding the United States' ability to hold individuals responsible for undermining peace in Sudan through sanctions, following the outbreak of civil conflict in the country last month.

"Today, I issued a new Executive Order that expands US authorities to respond to the violence that began on April 15 with sanctions that hold individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan's democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses," Biden said in a statement.

The US is responding to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Sudan and stands ready to support enhanced humanitarian assistance when conditions allow, Biden added.