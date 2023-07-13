Open Menu

Biden Says It Took Him 3 Seconds To OK Finland's NATO Bid

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden said Thursday that it took him a few seconds to decide on Finland's request to join NATO.

Biden is on a visit to Finland, the last leg of his Europe tour that also included stops in London for talks with the UK leadership and Vilnius for the NATO summit.

"It took me about three seconds to say yes," Biden said at a meeting with President Sauli Niinisto, referring to Finland's request to enter NATO. "The fastest ratification that occurred in modern history."

He described the country as "an incredible asset to NATO" that has "the same value set.

"

The president reaffirmed that the alliance has never been stronger.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Ahead of the Vilnius summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to lift his opposition to Sweden joining the bloc and send the relevant documents to the parliament for ratification at the earliest.

