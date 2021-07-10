UrduPoint.com
Biden Says It Would Make Sense For US To Attack Servers Used In Ransomware Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden Says It Would Make Sense For US to Attack Servers Used in Ransomware Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday it would make sense to attack the servers that are used to carry out ransomware attacks, a White House pool correspondent shared in a report.

"Yes," Biden said at Joint Base Andrews when asked whether it would be reasonable to carry out an attack, but he did not specify if he planned to direct officials to do so, Weijia Jiang of CBS news said via Twitter.

