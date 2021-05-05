Biden Says It's His Hope, Expectation To Meet With Putin In June
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he hopes and expects to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his upcoming trip to Europe.
"That is my hope and expectation. We are working on it," Biden replied when asked if he is planning to meet Russia's president during the trip, scheduled for June.