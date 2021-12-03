Biden says jobs recovery 'very strong' despite disappointing data

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden said Friday that the United States' employment recovery was "very strong," despite disappointing November job creation data.

"America is back to work and our jobs recovery is going very strong. Today's historic drop in unemployment rate includes dramatic improvements for workers who have often seen... higher levels of unemployment," he said.