Biden Says Key Piece of Enhancing US-UK Ties is Boosting Critical Mineral Supply Chains

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that one of the critical elements contributing to the enhancement of the US-UK relationship is the two countries working together to strengthen critical mineral supply chains.

"A key piece of enhancing bilateral relationship is working together to strengthen our critical mineral supply chains and to make them more resilient.

So we're not dependent on any one country to meet our goals," Biden said during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The UK embassy in the US in a tweet said the two countries will launch negotiations on a critical minerals agreement. According to a joint statement from the White House, the talks will target five relevant critical minerals most important for electric vehicles - cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese, and nickel.