Biden Says LA Fires Most 'devastating' In California's History
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 11:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) US President Joe Biden said Thursday the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles were the worst in California's history, as he pledged extra Federal funds and resources to help the state.
"This is the most widespread, devastating fire in California's history," Biden said as he convened a special meeting of senior administration officials at the White House.
He said people in Los Angeles were "living through a nightmare" and hailed as "heroes" the firefighters whom he said had been running into the flames to battle the blazes.
The outgoing president canceled a trip to Rome scheduled for Thursday to stay in Washington and coordinate the US government response to the fires, which have killed at least five people.
He said the federal government would cover 100 percent of costs of dealing with the disaster for the first 180 days, at the request of California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom.
Biden said he was surging 400 federal firefighters and 30 firefighting planes and helicopters to Los Angeles, while the Pentagon will send eight large planes and 500 wildfire clearance personnel.
Vice President and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who hails from California, described the fires as "apocalyptic."
She also highlighted what she said were cases of insurance companies canceling coverage for families who lost property in the fire.
Biden meanwhile sought to debunk claims pushed by incoming president Donald Trump that there was a water shortage which had left firefighters struggling to put out the inferno.
Biden said the problem lay with power outages -- after utility companies cut electricity amid fears that faulty power lines could spark more fires -- that took water pumps offline.
Trump, who will be inaugurated for his second term on January 20, has used the fires to launch political attacks on Biden and Newsom.
Recent Stories
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas
US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets
More Stories From World
-
Biden says LA fires most 'devastating' in California's history1 minute ago
-
Air tankers fight Los Angeles fires from frantic skies11 minutes ago
-
Right-wing disinformation targets DEI, 'liberal' policies as LA burns21 minutes ago
-
Tajikistan bets on giant dam to solve electricity crisis31 minutes ago
-
Los Angeles fires rage on as US National Guard called in2 hours ago
-
NBA postpones Lakers-Hornets game due to LA-area wildfires2 hours ago
-
Croatia's populist president tipped for re-election2 hours ago
-
Djokovic claims he was 'poisoned' before 2022 Australian Open deportation3 hours ago
-
Airbus boosts plane deliveries in 20248 hours ago
-
Ubisoft reviews restructuring options, postpones new Assassin's Creed8 hours ago
-
Los Angeles fires rage on as residents sift through 'death and destruction'8 hours ago
-
Attack kills 28 Beninese troops near Niger, Burkina border9 hours ago