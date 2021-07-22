UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Says Latest US Sanctions Against Cuba 'Just The Beginning'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Biden Says Latest US Sanctions Against Cuba 'Just The Beginning'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The latest sanctions the United States imposed on Cuba are "just the beginning" in a set of measures that the Biden administration seeks to target individuals and entities responsible for oppressing the Cuban people, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, my administration is imposing new sanctions targeting elements of the Cuban regime responsible for this crackdown - the head of the Cuban military and the division of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior driving the crackdown - to hold them accountable for their actions," Biden said. "This is just the beginning - the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people."

Related Topics

United States Cuba

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

1 hour ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

2 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

2 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

2 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

3 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.