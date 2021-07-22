Biden Says Latest US Sanctions Against Cuba 'Just The Beginning'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The latest sanctions the United States imposed on Cuba are "just the beginning" in a set of measures that the Biden administration seeks to target individuals and entities responsible for oppressing the Cuban people, US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, my administration is imposing new sanctions targeting elements of the Cuban regime responsible for this crackdown - the head of the Cuban military and the division of the Cuban Ministry of the Interior driving the crackdown - to hold them accountable for their actions," Biden said. "This is just the beginning - the United States will continue to sanction individuals responsible for oppression of the Cuban people."