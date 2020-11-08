Biden Says Let This Era of Demonization in US Begin to End Now

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who is projected to win the election by major US media networks, has called for an end to the era of "demonization" in the United States.

"Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now," Biden said during his address to the nation on Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware.

"The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not some mysterious force beyond our control, it's a decision, a choice we make, and if we can decide not to cooperate, then we can decide to cooperate. And I believe that this is part of the mandate given to us from the American people, they want us to cooperate in their interests. And that's the choice I'll make, and I'll call on Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, to make that choice with me," Biden stressed.