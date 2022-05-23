UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Lifting Tariffs On China's Imports 'Under Consideration'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2022 | 06:26 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the issue of removing the Trump-era trade tariffs imposed on Chinese imports is currently "under consideration" amid spiraling inflation mainly caused by Western sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that the issue of removing the Trump-era trade tariffs imposed on Chinese imports is currently "under consideration" amid spiraling inflation mainly caused by Western sanctions against Russia.

Earlier in May, Biden said that Washington may review the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods to counter inflation. Last Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged the administration to eliminate some tariffs, citing their harm to US consumers and business.

"I am considering it. We did not impose any of those tariffs, they are imposed by last administration, and they're under consideration," Biden said during a press conference in Tokyo, when asked whether he shares Yellen's opinion and is considering tariffs reductions.

Removing tariffs from Chinese goods have been a bone of contention within the Biden administration for months, with Yellen being a key proponent of cutting the duties. The US Treasury secretary believes lifting tariffs to be an effective step in curbing inflation in the country amid spiking energy and food prices.

This position is opposed by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and other officials who consider tariffs to fall under a broader US strategy of addressing China's trade behavior.

In 2018, the US hiked tariffs on certain Chinese imports in a bid to balance the bilateral trade deficit. Both countries exchanged several rounds of reciprocal tariffs the following year. In January 2020, the Trump administration and the Chinese government signed a two-year trade deal known as Phase One. Under the agreement, Washington retained 25% tariffs on Chinese goods worth about $250 billion per year and 7.5% tariffs on goods worth $120 billion. China, in turn, pledged to purchase $75 billion worth of US industrial goods, $50 billion worth of energy, $40 billion worth of agricultural products and up to $40 billion in services.

In December 2021, Beijing said it had made enough efforts over the two years to fulfill the deal despite the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed the hope that Washington would also endeavor to create favorable conditions for further development of bilateral trade.

