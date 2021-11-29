UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Lockdowns Not Part of COVID-19 Strategy This Winter, Will Detail Plans Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that later this week he will reveal his administration's strategy to fight the anticipated surge of the novel coronavirus cases this winter, but the strategy will not include imposing lockdowns.

"On Thursday, I'll be putting forward a detailed strategy outlining how we're going to fight COVID-19 this winter; not with lockdowns or shutdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing and more," Biden said during a press conference.

