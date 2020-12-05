Biden Says Looking at 'Hundreds of Billions of Dollars' in COVID-19 Relief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) US President-Elect Joe Biden said on Friday he was looking at getting hundreds of billions of Dollars of financial aid approved for Americans stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic once he took office in January.

"We're looking at hundreds of billions of dollars," Biden told a news conference, as he laid out plans to issue several fiscal relief plans after a bipartisan effort currently underway in Congress to approve $908 billion. "We'll be in dire trouble if we don't get cooperation to do this."