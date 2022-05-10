Biden Says Looking for Ways to Get Ukrainian Grain to Markets Amid Rising Food Costs

The United States is looking into ways to bring Ukrainian grain to global markets in an effort to offset rising food prices and inflation, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday

"Ukraine has 20 million tons of grain in storage in silos right now.

We're trying to figure out how to get it out of the country to market to reduce prices around the world," Biden said during remarks on inflation.

The US is working with European partners on the effort, Biden added.