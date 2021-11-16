Biden Says Looking Forward to 'Candid' Discussion With Xi - White House Press Pool Report

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) US President Joe Biden said he is expecting a candid discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to a White House press pool report.

Biden said he is looking forward to a "candid and forthright discussion" with Xi, and added it should touch upon how to ensure "simple, straightforward competition" between the United States and China.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported earlier that a virtual meeting between Xi and Biden has begun.