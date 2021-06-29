WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he was looking forward to welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Washington very soon.

"My team and I are already working closely with the Israeli government that took office earlier this month," Biden said at a meeting with outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House.

"I am looking forward to hosting Prime minister Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett very soon."