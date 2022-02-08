Biden Says Looking Forward to Working With German Chancellor Scholz

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Monday during a press event with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he is looking forward to working with new leader on an array of issues.

"We got a lot to talk about, Mr.

Chancellor, and I'm looking forward to working closely together with you, and this year during Germany's presidency of the G7, I'm looking forward to that as well," Biden said.

Germany is one of the United States' closest allies and the two countries are working in lock-step to deter Russia in Europe, address challenges posed by China, and promote stability in the western Balkans, Biden added.

