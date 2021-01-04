UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Looking Forward To Working With UN General Assembly On Global Challenges

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden sent a letter to UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir in which he said his incoming administration looks forward to cooperating on addressing global challenges.

"Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris and I will take office at a time of great global challenges - from the coronavirus to climate change - that transcend borders and require international cooperation," Biden said. "We look forward to working with you and the UN General Assembly on addressing the range of challenges and opportunities for which global cooperation is paramount.

"

In the letter, which Bozkir posted on his Twitter account earlier on Monday, Biden also apologized for hot yet having the opportunity to speak over the telephone.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the 2020 US presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. His inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

