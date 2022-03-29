Biden Says Looks Forward to Hosting ASEAN Leaders This Spring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he looks forward to hosting leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the White House this spring.

"I'm looking forward to hosting the ASEAN leaders here in Washington, DC for a special summit this spring," Biden said during a press conference alongside the Singaporean prime minister.