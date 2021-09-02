UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Looks Forward To Welcoming Zelenskyy To White House - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:03 AM

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he looks forward to hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later in the day to reaffirm the United States' commitment to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he looks forward to hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House later in the day to reaffirm the United States' commitment to Ukraine.

"I look forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House today to reaffirm America's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic aspirations," Biden said via Twitter.

