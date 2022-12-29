US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he is looking forward to working with the new government in Israel on various challenges, including threats posed by Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he is looking forward to working with the new government in Israel on various challenges, including threats posed by Iran.

"Today, Israel's Knesset voted to ratify a new Israeli government under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the middle East region, including threats from Iran," Biden said.