UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Looks Forward To Working With Israel's New Government To Address Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says Looks Forward to Working With Israel's New Government to Address Challenges

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he is looking forward to working with the new government in Israel on various challenges, including threats posed by Iran.

"Today, Israel's Knesset voted to ratify a new Israeli government under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the middle East region, including threats from Iran," Biden said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Middle East From Government

Recent Stories

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

Global alarm grows over China's Covid surge

8 minutes ago
 Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms ..

Ivorian troops on trial in Mali as deadline looms in row

8 minutes ago
 Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France ..

Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France

8 minutes ago
 Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key ..

Bolivia prosecutor seeks 6-month detention for key opposition figure

8 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect ..

Farmers advised to implement guidelines to protect vegetables, fruits from cold ..

24 minutes ago
 IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding ..

IOC Chief Says Sees 'Encouraging' Signs Regarding Return of Russian, Belarusian ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.