WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he is looking forward to working with the new government in Israel on various challenges, including threats posed by Iran.

"Today, Israel's Knesset voted to ratify a new Israeli government under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades, to jointly address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the middle East region, including threats from Iran," Biden said.

Biden emphasized that the United States is working to promote a secure and integrated Middle East with benefits for all people there.

"From the start of my administration, we have worked with partners to promote this more hopeful vision of a region at peace, including between Israelis and Palestinians," Biden said. "We aim to continue this important work with Israel's new government under Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership.

Biden concluded by saying that the United States will continue to support a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli parliament swore in Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister of the new government. This is Netanyahu's sixth term in office after he was ousted from power in June last year, ending his 12-year run as prime minister. His return to office became possible after his right-wing bloc won 64 seats in the November election, the fifth such vote in less than four years.

Outgoing liberal Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is now heading the largest parliamentary group that is not part of the new government, accused Netanyahu of undermining democracy by leading the country despite remaining on trial for charges of corruption.

Mansour Abbas, the leader of the United Arab List, accused the new cabinet of shutting out minority voices. He said Netanyahu's political agenda completely ignored the needs of the Palestinians, who make up a fifth of the Israeli population.