UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Made Clear To Xi Consequences Of Aiding Russia, But Made No Threats

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Biden Says Made Clear to Xi Consequences of Aiding Russia, But Made No Threats

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he made clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the consequences of supporting Russia with its special operation in Ukraine, but made no direct threats of action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he made clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the consequences of supporting Russia with its special operation in Ukraine, but made no direct threats of action.

"I had a very straightforward conversation with Xi... I made no threats, but I made it clear to him, to make sure he understood the consequences of him helping Russia as had been reported and as was expected. I made no threats, but I pointed out the number of American and foreign corporations that have left Russia as a consequence of their barbaric behavior," Biden said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have t ..

Biden Says He Does Not Believe Ukraine Will Have to Cede Territory to Russia

1 minute ago
 North Korea's missile test a rude awakening for Bi ..

North Korea's missile test a rude awakening for Biden in Europe

1 minute ago
 Britain, Canada launch free trade talks

Britain, Canada launch free trade talks

1 minute ago
 Trudeau Says Canada Will Supply Ukraine With More ..

Trudeau Says Canada Will Supply Ukraine With More Lethal Aid in Coming 'Days and ..

1 minute ago
 Fumigation drive against malaria ,dengue held

Fumigation drive against malaria ,dengue held

19 minutes ago
 Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusi ..

Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, DNC for Falsely Accusing Him of Colluding With Russi ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>