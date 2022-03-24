Biden Says Made Clear to Xi Consequences of Aiding Russia, But Made No Threats

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he made clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the consequences of supporting Russia with its special operation in Ukraine, but made no direct threats of action

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he made clear to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the consequences of supporting Russia with its special operation in Ukraine, but made no direct threats of action.

"I had a very straightforward conversation with Xi... I made no threats, but I made it clear to him, to make sure he understood the consequences of him helping Russia as had been reported and as was expected. I made no threats, but I pointed out the number of American and foreign corporations that have left Russia as a consequence of their barbaric behavior," Biden said.