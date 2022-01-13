Biden Says Majority of Americans Safe From Severe COVID-19 Consequences Due to Vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the majority of Americans are safe from severe consequences from the novel coronavirus disease because of the comprehensive vaccination efforts in the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the majority of Americans are safe from severe consequences from the novel coronavirus disease because of the comprehensive vaccination efforts in the United States.

"Because we've fully vaccinated nearly 210 million Americans, a majority of the country is safe from severe COVID-19 consequences," Biden said during a press conference.

The US president warned that unvaccinated individuals continue to overwhelm hospitals in the United States, adding that an additional six medical teams from the Defense Department are being deployed to hard-hit states, including Rhode Island, Michigan, Ohio, New York, and New Jersey.

Biden also called on social media companies to address what he termed to be misinformation about the novel coronavirus vaccines.

Biden has faced criticism for his statements given that both, vaccinated and unvaccinated people can acquire and transmit the virus to others.

Health experts have said the latest coronavirus Omicron variant results in mild cases and is significantly less lethal compared to the original strain and the subsequent Delta variant.