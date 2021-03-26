Biden Says May Act to Restrict US Senate Filibuster

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden signaled on Thursday that he is ready to curtail the legislative filibuster in the Senate if it keeps impeding his agenda.

During his first formal news conference Biden said he is in favor of reducing allowed obstructionist procedures to their original form of lengthy speeches, but warned that he may go beyond that.

"I believe we should go back to a position... that existed just when I came to the United States Senate 120 years ago," he said. "You had to stand there and talk and talk and talk and talk until you collapse. And guess what? People got tired of talking and tired of collapsing... I strongly support moving in that direction.

"

Biden added that the filibuster is "being abused in a gigantic way" by his opponents in the Senate where the Democrats have a one-vote majority.

"I am a fairly practical guy. I want to get things done. I want to get them done consistent with what we promised to the American people. And in order to do that in a 50-50 Senate we have to get to the place where I get 50 votes so that the Vice President of the United States can break the tie or I get 51 votes without her," Biden said.

He threatened more radical measures "if there is a complete lockdown and chaos as a consequence of the filibuster." Biden didn't elaborate.