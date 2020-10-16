UrduPoint.com
Biden Says May Consider Court-Packing If Barrett Confirmed Before Election

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he is not a fan of court-packing, but will explore the option if the Republicans establish the conservative majority in the Supreme Court by appointing Amy Coney Barrett before the election.

"I have not been a fan of court packing...

it depends on how this [Barrett's nomination] turns out [and] how it's handled," Biden said during a televised town hall event on Thursday. "I am open to considering what happens from that point [Barrett's confirmation vote] on."

The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to vote to appoint Barrett picked by Trump before Presidential election. Biden accused the opponents of "rushing this through" while having no time to deal with more pressing issues.

Former Vice President explained that he is intentionally vague on court-packing not to divert public attention from Barrett's confirmation issues.

