Biden Says May Release 90-Day Report On COVID-19 Origins If No New Findings Emerge

Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

Biden Says May Release 90-Day Report on COVID-19 Origins if No New Findings Emerge

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he may agree to release the US Intelligence Community's 90 day-review into the origins of COVID-19 if no new findings emerge in the investigation

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he may agree to release the US Intelligence Community's 90 day-review into the origins of COVID-19 if no new findings emerge in the investigation.

"Yes, unless there's something that I'm unaware of," Biden said when asked whether he would release the report in full when it is complete.

On Wednesday, Biden said he directed the US Intelligence Community to redouble efforts to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus and to report their findings to him in 90 days.

More Stories From World

