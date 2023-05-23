Biden Says Meeting With McCarthy Productive, Sides Reiterated Default Off Table

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) US President Joe Biden said his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was productive and the sides reiterated that default was off the table.

"I just concluded a productive meeting with Speaker McCarthy about the need to prevent default and avoid a catastrophe for our economy.

We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement," Biden said in a statement.

He said that while there are areas of disagreement, he and McCarthy and other officials concerned will continue to discuss the path forward.