UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Meetings With Russia Last Week 'Have Not Produced Anything'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Biden Says Meetings With Russia Last Week 'Have Not Produced Anything'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The series of diplomatic meetings last week in Europe with participation of Russia have not produced anything because the Russian diplomats did not know what President Vladimir Putin is going to do next amid tensions with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said during a speech marking one year in office.

"So far, the three meetings we have had (last week) have not produced anything because the impression I get from my Secretary of State (Antony Blinken), my national security adviser (Jake Sullivan( and my other senior officials that were doing these meetings, is that there is a question of whether the people they're talking to (Russian diplomats) know what he (Putin) is going to do," Biden said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Van From

Recent Stories

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Min ..

Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

3 hours ago
 Premier League could alter postponement rules from ..

Premier League could alter postponement rules from February

3 hours ago
 Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter ..

Farogh Naeems responses Mrs Isa against her letter

3 hours ago
 Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukrai ..

Biden Discusses With US Senators Support for Ukraine, Deterrence Measures - Whit ..

3 hours ago
 Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting ..

Kiev Says Preparations for Normandy Format Meeting of Political Advisers Underwa ..

3 hours ago
 Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' t ..

Austria Says EU Readying 'Strong, United Answer' to Russia if Situation Deterior ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.