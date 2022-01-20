Biden Says Meetings With Russia Last Week 'Have Not Produced Anything'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The series of diplomatic meetings last week in Europe with participation of Russia have not produced anything because the Russian diplomats did not know what President Vladimir Putin is going to do next amid tensions with Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said during a speech marking one year in office.

"So far, the three meetings we have had (last week) have not produced anything because the impression I get from my Secretary of State (Antony Blinken), my national security adviser (Jake Sullivan( and my other senior officials that were doing these meetings, is that there is a question of whether the people they're talking to (Russian diplomats) know what he (Putin) is going to do," Biden said on Wednesday.