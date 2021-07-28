UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Met With Belarus Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he met with former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he met with former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House.

"I was honored to meet with Tikhanovskaya at the White House this morning," Biden said via Twitter. "The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights."

