Biden Says Misinformation About Coronavirus Vaccines Kills People

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden Says Misinformation About Coronavirus Vaccines Kills People

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines on major social platforms kills people by fueling the pandemic among unvaccinated people.

"They're killing people.

The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated. And they're killing people," Biden was quoted as saying by the White House pool.

The Biden administration is reaching out to social media, including Facebook, among a series of steps to fight alleged misinformation that undermines public trust in the coronavirus vaccines.

