Biden Says Motive in Atlanta Shootings Yet to Be Determined

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is still waiting for an answer from investigators on the motive behind the shootings in the US city of Atlanta, Georgia.

"I think it is very, very troublesome, but I am making no connection at this moment to the motivation of the killer.

I am waiting for an answer, as the investigation proceeds, from the FBI and from the Justice Department," Biden told reporters.

At least eight people were shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.