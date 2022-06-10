Biden says 'must do more - and quickly' to lower US prices

President Joe Biden said Washington must take action to cool US inflation pressures, after a painful report Friday showing consumer prices accelerated at the fastest pace in more than four decades

Biden blamed "Putin's price Hike" for most of the increases, which have accelerated since Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more -- and quickly -- to get prices down here in the United States," Biden said in a statement.

