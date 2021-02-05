UrduPoint.com
Biden Says Myanmar Military Should Relinquish Power, Release Detainees

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:10 AM

Biden Says Myanmar Military Should Relinquish Power, Release Detainees

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Myanmar's military should relinquish power it seized, release all detainees and lift restrictions on telecommunications.

"The Burmese [Myanmar] military should relinquish power they have seized, release the advocates, activists and officials they have detained, lift the restrictions on telecommunications, and refrain from violence," Biden said in his first major foreign policy speech.

