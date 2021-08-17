Biden Says National Security Team Have Been Monitoring Situation in Afghanistan Closely

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that he and the national security team are closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

"Our national security team and I have been closely monitoring the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and moving quickly to execute the plans we have put in place to respond to every constituency including contingency, including the rapid collapse we are seeing now," Biden said.