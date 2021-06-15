Biden Says NATO Leaders Agreed To Endorse New Cyber Defense Strategy
Mohammad Ali 55 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 01:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday that NATO leaders agreed to endorse a new cyber defense strategy.
"We also endorsed a new cyberdefense policy, NATO's first in the past seven years, to improve the collective ability to defend against counter threats from state and non-state actors against our networks and critical infrastructure," Biden said during a press conference in Brussels.