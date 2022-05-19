Biden Says NATO More Relevant, Needed Than Ever Before as Finland, Sweden Set to Join

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) NATO is more relevant and effective than ever as Finland and Sweden begin the accession process into the alliance, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today, there is no question, NATO is relevant, it is effective and it is more needed now than ever," Biden said during a speech at the White House alongside the leaders of Sweden and Finland.