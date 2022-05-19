UrduPoint.com

Biden Says NATO More Relevant, Needed Than Ever Before As Finland, Sweden Set To Join

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Biden Says NATO More Relevant, Needed Than Ever Before as Finland, Sweden Set to Join

NATO is more relevant and effective than ever as Finland and Sweden begin the accession process into the alliance, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) NATO is more relevant and effective than ever as Finland and Sweden begin the accession process into the alliance, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Today, there is no question, NATO is relevant, it is effective and it is more needed now than ever," Biden said during a speech at the White House alongside the leaders of Sweden and Finland.

Related Topics

NATO White House Alliance Sweden Finland

Recent Stories

Govt committed to provide friendly environment to ..

Govt committed to provide friendly environment to investors: Miftah Ismail

36 seconds ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo, sur ..

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo, surf

38 seconds ago
 SHO killed in accidental fire by guard

SHO killed in accidental fire by guard

39 seconds ago
 Marseille's Kamara in for Pogba in France Nations ..

Marseille's Kamara in for Pogba in France Nations League squad

41 seconds ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED explosion near m ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED explosion near military convoy: ISPR

23 minutes ago
 Jordan king says 'delusional' half-brother to rema ..

Jordan king says 'delusional' half-brother to remain under house arrest

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.