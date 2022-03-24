UrduPoint.com

Biden Says NATO To Develop Plans For Additional Forces, Capabilities To Strengthen Defense

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that NATO will develop plans for additional forces and capabilities to enhance the alliance's defenses and it will adopt a new Strategic Concept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that NATO will develop plans for additional forces and capabilities to enhance the alliance's defenses and it will adopt a new Strategic Concept.

"Between now and the NATO summit in June, we will develop plans for additional forces and capabilities to strengthen NATO's defenses," Biden said.

"We will adopt an updated Strategic Concept to ensure NATO is ready to meet any challenge in the new and more dangerous security environment."

Biden's statement comes following on the Extraordinary NATO Summit.

"We had the privilege of hearing directly from President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, and we will continue to support him and his government with significant, and increasing, amounts of security assistance to fight Russian aggression and uphold their right to self-defense," Biden said.

