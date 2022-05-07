Biden Says Nearly Exhausted Funding That Can Be Used to Provide Security Aid to Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday that his administration has nearly exhausted the funding that can be used to send assistance to Ukraine through executive drawdown authorities.

"With today's announcement, my administration has nearly exhausted funding that can be used to send security assistance through drawdown authorities for Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

"Congress should quickly provide the requested funding to strengthen Ukraine on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."