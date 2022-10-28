UrduPoint.com

Biden Says Never Been More Optimistic About 'America's Future'

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden said during remarks in Syracuse, New York, on the issue of manufacturing that he has never been more optimistic about the future of the United States.

"I've never - and I mean this sincerely - been more optimistic in my life about America's future," Biden said on Thursday.

Biden listed US entrepreneurship and the well-educated younger generations as some of the reasons about his optimism in the future of the United States.

Biden made the statement as part of his speech on investments in US manufacturing, including investments by Micron in upstate New York to develop a semiconductor chip industry there.

Earlier this month, Micron announced plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next two decades to construct a new manufacturing facility in New York.

