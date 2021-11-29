Biden Says New Omicron Variant 'Cause For Concern, Not For Panic'
Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:34 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The newly-identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus is a cause for concern but not for panic, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.
"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic ... We have more tools today to fight the variant that we've ever had before," Biden said.