Biden Says New Omicron Variant 'Cause for Concern, Not for Panic'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The newly-identified Omicron variant of the coronavirus is a cause for concern but not for panic, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic ... We have more tools today to fight the variant that we've ever had before," Biden said.