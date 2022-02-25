WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) New US sanctions on Russia in response to a military operation in Ukraine will "degrade" its aerospace industry and ability to build ships, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"It (sanctions) will degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program, hurt their ability to build ships, reducing their ability to complete economically.

And it will be a major hit to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's long term strategic ambitions, and we are preparing to do more, "Biden said during a press briefing.