UrduPoint.com

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But Unusual

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Monday there is no absolute certainty the deadly tornado that struck several US states, including Kentucky, over the weekend was caused by climate change, but the size of the disaster is unusual.

"We can't say with absolute certainty that it was because of climate change... there is a lot of things that we don't know for certain, I don't want to say anything that's not precisely true," Biden said when asked if the tornado was caused by climate change. "What is certain is it is one of the worst tornado disasters that we've had in the country.

"

Moreover, Biden said that another thing that is for certain is how the tornado formed, how many places it touched down and the length of its path.

Biden will visit Kentucky on Wednesday after at least four devastating tornadoes ripped through the state, leaving at least 64 dead and dozens more unaccounted for.

Two tornado-related deaths have also been reported in the state of Arkansas, four in Tennessee and two in Missouri. In Illinois, six people died in a partial collapse of an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville.

Related Topics

Dead Visit Died

Recent Stories

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building col ..

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building collapse

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado ..

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But ..

2 minutes ago
 Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Norma ..

Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not B ..

US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding - Whit ..

19 minutes ago
 PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings aga ..

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

19 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After To ..

Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.