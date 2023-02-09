Biden Says No Decision Yet on Visit to Poland, Silent on Prospects for Ukraine Trip

US President Joe Biden said Thursday there is a possibility he may visit Poland, when asked about reports of him preparing to travel to Poland and Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's special military operation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) US President Joe Biden said Thursday there is a possibility he may visit Poland, when asked about reports of him preparing to travel to Poland and Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's special military operation.

"I haven't made a decision when I'm going to Poland or even if for certain I am going to Poland," Biden told journalists.

When asked if there is any possibility that he might go to Ukraine, he stressed: "There's a possibility I may go to Poland, but that's all."

The Biden administration is considering how to mark the first anniversary of Russia's operation in Ukraine but the president has no travel plans at present, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.