Biden Says No Evidence Russia Pulling Back From Kiev, Skeptical Of Kremlin Claims

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 11:35 PM

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that there is no evidence that Russian forces have pulled back from Kiev as purported by the Kremlin and that he is skeptical of their claims on the matter, adding that there is evidence Moscow is bolstering forces in the self-declared Donbas republics

"Thus far, there is no clear evidence that he's pulling all of his forces out of Kiev. There is also evidence that he is beefing up his troops down in the Donbas area.... I'm a little skeptical. It's an open question whether he's actually pulling back," Biden said during remarks on rising energy prices.

Roughly 20% of Russia's forces around Kiev were repositioned over the last several days, with some units being moved into Belarus, Pentagon Spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

