Biden Says No Evidence Yet That Mariupol Completely Fell to Russian Forces

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there has been no evidence yet that the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has completely fallen to the Russian forces following nearly a month of heavy clashes there.

"There is no evidence yet that Mariupol completely fell," Biden said when making an announcement about new assistance for Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that Mariupol had come under the control of Russia's armed forces, but there are still militants on the territory of the surrounded Azovstal steel plant.

More than 2,000 militants are now surrounded at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Shoigu said, adding that almost 1,500 have already surrendered.

Putin called an assault on Azovstal pointless, noting that it is necessary to think about not risking the lives of Russian soldiers and officers, and ordered continuing blocking the Azovstal zone.