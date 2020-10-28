UrduPoint.com
Biden Says 'No Excuse' For Looting, Violence In Philadelphia After Police Killed Black Man

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The acts of looting and violence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, following the police killing of an African American man are inexcusable, US Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for the looting and the violence," Biden said.

On Monday, riots broke out in Philadelphia after police officers shot dead Walter Wallace Jr. who approached them while holding a knife despite being ordered to stop and drop the weapon.

The rioting continued on Tuesday and spilled over to New York City. Some 30 police officers were injured in the riots and numerous businesses damaged and looted.

Several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been deployed to Philadelphia to help local police quell civil unrest.

Biden said protesting the Wallace's death is "totally legitimate and reasonable," but urged people avoid violence.

"The victim's father said, do not do this," Biden added.

