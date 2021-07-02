Biden Says No Firm Proof of What Caused Miami Building Collapse

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there is no firm evidence on what may have caused the 12-story Surfside condo building to collapse.

"We don't have any firm proof of what's happened," Biden told reporters.

The death toll stands at 18 and 147 residents of the building are still unaccounted for, according to the local authorities.