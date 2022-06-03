Biden Says No Immediate Plans at Moment to Visit Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has no direct plans at the moment to visit Saudi Arabia but may go there as part of his Middle East tour

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has no direct plans at the moment to visit Saudi Arabia but may go there as part of his middle East tour.

"I have no direct plans at the moment.

But let me tell you that I have been engaged in trying to work with how we can bring more stability and peace in the Middle East. And there is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both Israelis and the Arabs from Arab countries at the time, including, I expect Saudi Arabia (would) be included in that if I did go. But I have no direct plans at the moment," Biden told a press briefing.