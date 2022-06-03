UrduPoint.com

Biden Says No Immediate Plans At Moment To Visit Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Biden Says No Immediate Plans at Moment to Visit Saudi Arabia

US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has no direct plans at the moment to visit Saudi Arabia but may go there as part of his Middle East tour

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Friday he has no direct plans at the moment to visit Saudi Arabia but may go there as part of his middle East tour.

"I have no direct plans at the moment.

But let me tell you that I have been engaged in trying to work with how we can bring more stability and peace in the Middle East. And there is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both Israelis and the Arabs from Arab countries at the time, including, I expect Saudi Arabia (would) be included in that if I did go. But I have no direct plans at the moment," Biden told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Visit Saudi Arabia Middle East May From Arab

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy to Resume Operation in Libya Soon ..

Russian Embassy to Resume Operation in Libya Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

10 minutes ago
 21726 cases registered against smugglers, dealers ..

21726 cases registered against smugglers, dealers involved in drug supply chain ..

10 minutes ago
 AU chief says 'reassured' after talks with Putin o ..

AU chief says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on food shortages

10 minutes ago
 Regional in-charge Ombudsman office Karachi visits ..

Regional in-charge Ombudsman office Karachi visits at NADRA mega center

10 minutes ago
 Scam Call Center in Berdyansk Operated in Coordina ..

Scam Call Center in Berdyansk Operated in Coordination With Kiev, West - Sberban ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does N ..

Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does Not Know Whether It's Enough

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.